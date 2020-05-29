NCRM weighs in on recent protests against police brutality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Memphis to Minneapolis, protesters are demanding an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
While things remained peaceful in Memphis Thursday, Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S. had a very different story with protests turning violent.
"When folks cry out in the way that we do and when folks try to figure out what's going on and what to do about it, there are some hard questions we have to ask ourselves," said Faith Morris with the National Civil Rights Museum.
Morris says, unfortunately, these instances are history repeating itself.
“Before you can grieve one death that was an accident in Breonna Taylor’s instance, and then you got Ahmaud Arbery who was just jogging right after that, and now George Floyd and all the ones that came before and the ones that are happening today,” Morris said.
Morris says with Memphis’ rich history, the city should be active in figuring out how to be a part of the solution.
"Everybody is trying to protest in their own way," she said. "They may not be outside with a sign, but there's an awful lot of discussion around this. People are venting and we have to take that into some kind of positive action."
Former President Barack Obama tweeted Friday about George Floyd's death.
“It falls on all of us regardless of our race or station - including the majority of men and women in law enforcement to take pride in doing their job the right way, every day,” the tweet read.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared that tweet saying he is committing to Obama's "thoughtful challenge."
Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted about the protests announcing the National Guard had arrived.
"George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory."
He previously tweeted “when the looting starts the shooting starts” -- a tweet that was flagged by Twitter for glorifying violence.
