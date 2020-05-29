Protests against police brutality continue in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A small group of protesters are gathered at FedExForum in honor of George Floyd.
Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday night. Floyd was handcuffed and pleading he could not breathe while the officer knelt on his neck. Several witnesses recorded the incident on their phones.
Protests have erupted all across the country in response to Floyd’s death, including in Memphis.
Thursday makes the third night of protests in the Bluff City.
