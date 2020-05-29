Razorbacks set plan for athletes return

“Many of our student athletes in those sports will start arriving back on campus next week," said Yurachek. “They’ll go through a very robust physical examination next week and have to be cleared to participate in any activity starting June the 8. And then we’ll shut down all of our facilities on Thursday and Friday this week and they will go through a very extreme disinfectant and sanitation process in preparation for our student athletes to return and for some of our staff members to return to their work environments next week.”