Razorbacks set plan for athletes return

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - The SEC is preparing its schools to reopen for athletes by June 8 and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be ready when that day comes.
The hogs will use a 4-phase approach with the return of student-athletes to campus. Razorback players will not be tested when they arrive on campus unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Freshmen are not allowed to use facilities until June 29.
Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek says football is up first, along with men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.
“Many of our student athletes in those sports will start arriving back on campus next week," said Yurachek. “They’ll go through a very robust physical examination next week and have to be cleared to participate in any activity starting June the 8. And then we’ll shut down all of our facilities on Thursday and Friday this week and they will go through a very extreme disinfectant and sanitation process in preparation for our student athletes to return and for some of our staff members to return to their work environments next week.”
Yurachek says players will be screened daily for symptoms, and their temperatures will be checked. Social Distancing must be maintained and players are required to wear masks in and out of the facilities but not while they’re working out.
