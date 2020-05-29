SCSO: All detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says all detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered as of Friday.
In all, 160 detainees had tested positive for the virus.
According to John Morris, 69 SCSO employees have tested positive -- one new case since last week.
Of those cases, 48 employees have recovered and one is hospitalized.
There are no known cases at any of the facilities, including Jail East and the juvenile court detention center.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.