Showers today, less humid this weekend

An isolated shower will be possible today, especially during the afternoon and early evening. However, rain will not be widespread and most of the area won't see rain. As this weak cold front moves through, it will also increase cloud cover today. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 80. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Winds north 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This means that temperatures will be about 5 degrees below average.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be pleasant with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lower humidity. However, there will be a big jump in temperatures after that. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday and lower 90s the rest of the week. Humidity will also increase by mid-week, but rain chances will remain low.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
