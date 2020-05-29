State health official says social gatherings are spreading new coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state health officer says social gatherings are spreading the new coronavirus in parts of Mississippi.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs says every county is “one wild weekend from falling off the cliff." He says COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly in Wayne County since mid-May - and large gatherings are believed to be driving that.
A person with the virus attended a funeral May 17 in Baldwyn. About 100 people were there, and the Health Department says at least nine have tested positive.
The department said Thursday that Mississippi has had more than 14,300 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 700 deaths from it.
