Strickland calls for investigation after video shows protester getting knocked to the ground by officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has responded after footage showed a protester getting pushed to the ground.
Protesters blocked Union Avenue Wednesday night, upset about the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Video captured a young protester named Molly get shoved to the ground by an MPD officer.
Strickland released a statement saying he has asked Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings to fully investigate this situation.
Video of the incident quickly went viral. The MPD officer appears to use his shield to knock Molly out of his way.
Molly spoke with WMC Action News 5 a day after the protest saying, “I went there to protest police brutality... And that’s exactly what I experienced.”
On Thursday, Strickland criticized protesters for not wearing masks or following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. He also praised the MPD’s response.
“I want to say how proud I am of the Memphis Police Department,” he said. “And particularly, those officers who were on the scene last night. I thought they handled themselves very well.”
