TDHS implementing new COVID-19 precautions for all office visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the state reopens, state offices are preparing for Tennesseans to enter their lobbies and the Tennessee Department of Human Services is implementing new precautions for all office visitors due to COVID-19 concerns.
TDHS’ new guidelines include:
- Arriving alone to drop-off or pick-up documents or for scheduled in-person appointments
- Wearing a mask or cloth face covering
- Answering COVID-19 health screening questions and passing a temperature check
- Maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others
- Not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms
These guidelines will go into effect Monday, June 1.
TDHS says their offices will remain operating on an appoitment-only basis. And interview requirements for those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits have been waived.
Customers who have had their identity verified and have completed all other verifications are not required to visit an office to file an application or recertification.
More information about the state department of human services can be found at https://www.tn.gov/humanservices.
