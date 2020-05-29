Tenn. congressman issues statement on recent use of deadly force against African Americans, introduces 2 bills

“Congress must act to address the unfair treatment of African Americans in their interactions with police. The recent outrageous mishandling of the Ahmaud Arbery murder case in Georgia, the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the videotaped asphyxiation of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer are just the most recent examples of an injustice African Americans have endured for centuries. It’s long past time to stop talking and act. As a first step, I have introduced two bills in previous Congresses and in the current Congress – H.R. 119, the National Statistics on Deadly Force Transparency Act, and H.R. 125, the Police Training and Independent Review Act – that could be marked up in the Judiciary Committee and sent to the floor immediately to help address this injustice. I believe they were ripe for consideration in the past but they are especially relevant now. I have been a longstanding supporter of the Office of the Community Oriented Policing (COPS programs). We must further invest in community-law enforcement relations and successful alternative models like restorative justice."