Tennessee Unified Command Group releases new report on COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Unified Command Group released a new report on the state’s efforts to protect long-term care facility residents from the spread of COVID-19.
Long-term care residents make up for nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Tennessee. Because of this, Governor Bill Lee and the Unified Command are requiring all long-term care residents and staff to receive COVID-19 testing.
Each nursing home must now complete an “intent to test” survey, which is provided by the Department of Health, by June 1. All nursing home residents and staff must be tested by June 30. Failure to comply could lead to license revocation, license suspension, and the imposition of civil monetary penalties.
To view the full report, click here.
