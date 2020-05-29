Visitors missing live music on Beale Street, some businesses remain closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind of strange to say but Beale street will be closing in less than an hour.
Just one of the restrictions here on Beale, including barricades that line the street to keep people on the sidewalk and from crowding the streets.
But business owners seem to agree, while the new rules are tough, the one costing them the most money is the lack of music.
“Oh gosh. I’m 76. It makes me feel 36 again," said Buddy Brooks, visiting from South Carolina. "I’m excited.”
Brooks from South Carolina is a first-timer to Beale Street.
“Our first trip back and just checking out what’s here, see what’s open,” said Michael Russell.
Russell lives here but it’s his first time back on Beale Street since the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing is for sure. Beale isn’t what it used to be but business owners are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And traffic is starting to really pick up.
“We’re excited and are seeing every day and every weekend just getting a little bit better and a little bit better,” said Joellyn Sullivan of Silky O’Sullivan’s.
Beale Street officially reopened three weeks ago. And Silky O’Sullivan’s owner Joellyn Sullivan says things are getting better but they miss the flock of tourists and the tourist are missing something else.
When asked why he wanted to come down to Beale, this what Brooks said:
"We’re music people and the history of the music... B.B. King.”
Brooks won’t find that here.
Beale Street is still not allowed to play live music.
Although Nashville started allowing live music earlier this week at its’ venues during Phase 2 of the music city’s reopening, in Memphis they’re only allowed prerecorded music.
And they can only open at 50% capacity but some restaurants are opting to stay closed.
“I did not know that Blues City Cafe was under remodel," said Russell. "I’m happy that they are but I’m sad I’m not going to get my Memphis strip tonight.”
I spoke with the President of the Beale Street Merchants Association who says if they could bring back single or duos for live music, that would be a big help.
She’s hoping that live music will be allowed on the street as early as next week.
