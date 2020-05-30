COGIC partners with Mid-South Food Bank for mobile food pantry

COGIC partners with Mid-South Food Bank for mobile food pantry
Mid-South Food Bank serving thousands of families a day (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 30, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:48 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in Memphis are still lending a helping hand for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church Of God In Christ in Downtown Memphis partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to turn the church’s parking lot into a Mobile Food Distribution today with more than 70 people handing out food to hundreds of families.

The Mid-South Food Bank sponsors multiple mobile food pantries throughout the week.

For updates on pantry locations, visit the Mid-South Food Bank Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.