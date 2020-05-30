COGIC partners with Mid-South Food Bank for mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in Memphis are still lending a helping hand for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Church Of God In Christ in Downtown Memphis partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to turn the church’s parking lot into a Mobile Food Distribution today with more than 70 people handing out food to hundreds of families.
The Mid-South Food Bank sponsors multiple mobile food pantries throughout the week.
For updates on pantry locations, visit the Mid-South Food Bank Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.