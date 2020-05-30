DeSoto County distributes thousands of masks to battle spread of COVID-19

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County provided people with free PPE Saturday to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors secured more than 75,000 face masks and those masks were given away for free.
“It feels wonderful just doing our part doing whatever we can to help during tough times,” said volunteer firefighter James Lee.
Volunteer fire department members we talked to said they handed out more than 1,200 masks at their site alone.
