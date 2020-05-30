Former MPD officer charged in fatal 2018 hit and run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer has been indicted for vehicular homicide by intoxication following a hit and run crash back in August of 2018.
According to Lt. Karen Rudolph, a public information officer with the Memphis Police Department, 26-year-old Matthew Henderson reportedly crashed into Shelia McGruder near Austin Peay and Joslyn just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Henderson became a suspect in MPD’s investigation in the latter part of 2019.
Henderson was indicted this week and was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with death and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
MPD says Henderson was off-duty when the incident happened and was not acting on behalf of the department.
He resigned in March of 2020.
“We have remained in contact with Ms. McGruder’s family, and we will continue to keep them in our prayers. Matthew Henderson was off-duty and acting on his own accord at the time of this incident," said MPD Director Michael Rallings. "Once he was identified as the person responsible, our investigators responded swiftly to conduct a thorough investigation which led to his arrest. If you commit a crime, regardless of who you are, you will be held accountable. I am utterly disgusted by Matthew Henderson’s actions. He was involved in this collision, left the scene without reporting the accident, and so cold-hearted that he made no effort to check on the well-being of Ms. Shelia McGruder.”
