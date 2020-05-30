Former Shelby County employee arrested, accused of stealing tax dollars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County employee has been accused of stealing tax money.
Friday, the Shelby County Trustee informed detectives of several complaints received from people who said they paid their taxes to 31-year-old Lakindra Austin and they also got a notice saying they were delinquent on the taxes.
Detectives received additional information from two complainants who said they were supposed to meet Austin near the Shelby County Clerk Mullins Station Friday to pay $4,000 in property taxes.
One of the complainants told detectives this was not the first time they have paid money to Austin.
They said Austin is a former Shelby County employee who worked for the Shelby County Assessor’s Office.
One of the complainants said Austin never received permission to collect any money from individuals who wanted to pay their taxes.
Detectives set up surveillance and watched Austin meet with the complainants to collect the $4,000. She handed over paperwork, which detectives later discovered was false documentation.
Austin was arrested at the scene and charged with theft of property.
