Health officials identify more than 80 new cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced 4,908 confirmed coronavirus cases and 115 deaths as of Saturday morning.
So far, 3,442 people have recovered from the virus.
More than 71,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Dept. highlighted zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate by 100,000 population.
Nearly 350 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, 43 people have died, including 13 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and five deaths.
