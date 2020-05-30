LIVE: Day 4 of protests against police brutality underway in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peaceful demonstrations have been underway in Memphis after recent cases of police brutality resulting in the deaths of African Americans sparked national outrage.
Memphians are gathering at a historic Memphis site, the Lorraine Motel at the National Civil Rights Museum, for another night of demonstration.
The first night of protest was not as peaceful as Thursday and Friday after demonstrators clashed with Memphis police.
Friday night, Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings walked arm in arm with protest organizer Devante Hill symbolizing solidarity.
Hill explained these demonstrations are not politically rooted, they are “a movement of the people.”
