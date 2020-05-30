Memphians hold peaceful protest, MPD director speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Protests in many American cities turned violent Friday night, sparking chaos and carnage in the streets, but in Memphis, demonstrations the last two nights have been peaceful.
For the third night in a row, Memphians of all backgrounds gathered for a common cause filling the streets of downtown, protesting police brutality against African Americans.
"This is not a political movement. This is a movement of the people," said organizer Devante Hill.
Hill led hundreds through the streets, to city hall and eventually to the Lorraine Motel at the National Civil Rights Museum, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
"I believe it gave Memphis the mantle and the anointing to be what it means to practice equality and social justice among all men," said Hill.
Like Thursday, the Friday night protest was peaceful, far different from the scenes on Wednesday night, when some protesters clashed with police dressed in riot gear on Union Avenue.
"It was absolutely ridiculous and it was absolutely disgusting and I'm incredibly disappointed in Director Rallings, as much as I love him, I'm disappointed in how much aggression we were met with on Wednesday night," said Hill.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings released a video message, sharing his outrage of what happened to George Floyd.
"Like you, I'm upset and outraged that an officer committed such a heinous act,” said Rallings. “I feel that justice must be served.”
But Rallings also said while the police department supports people protesting in Memphis, he says it must remain peaceful.
"We cannot allow a demonstration to scare or intimidate fellow Memphians," said Rallings.
The protest Friday night, organizers say, showed the world how it can be done peacefully.
"Tonight, we showed MPD and MPD showed us that we can actually work together," said Hill.
A small group of agitators did show up to the National Civil Rights Museum last night, but organizers directed the crowd to ignore them, which most people did.
Hill said another protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at the National Civil Rights Museum.
