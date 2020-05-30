Memphis’ top 2021 hoop recruit leaves for prep school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school hoops, while Lausanne’s Moussa Cisse reclassifies, the new No. 1 recruit in the state of Tennessee will move to play his senior year in Kansas.
Former Briarcrest point guard, Kennedy Chandler will finish his high school career at Sunrise Christian, a prep school in Wichita, Kansas.
He’ll play a national schedule, while competing with, and against, the same players from the MOKAN elite team he won a peach jam title with last summer.
Chandler says, "I feel like it was the best fit for me to get pushed every day in practice and to improve my game."
“I remember last summer when I was telling him that we were going to play for MOKAN, he didn’t want to do it. Usually I let him make the decision and then I tell him if he’s right or wrong, but when he said he didn’t want to go I just said, ‘no, you’re going,’” adds his dad, Kylan. “I said, ‘trust me, it’s going to pay off in the long run.’ Sometimes you have to get out. We love our city, but this is what’s best for you. If you’re trying to go where you’re trying to go in life, now he sees the benefits and it’s working out for him.”
Kennedy Chandler led Briarcrest to back to back state championship appearances, winning it all as a sophomore.
A two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner, Chandler is a five-star recruit is not sure when he'll announce his college commitment.
The coronavirus has kept him from taking all his official visits, so he's hopeful he'll get to do that in the fall.
His final schools are Memphis, Tennessee, north Carolina, Kentucky, and Duke.
