Memphis’ top 2021 hoop recruit leaves for prep school

“I remember last summer when I was telling him that we were going to play for MOKAN, he didn’t want to do it. Usually I let him make the decision and then I tell him if he’s right or wrong, but when he said he didn’t want to go I just said, ‘no, you’re going,’” adds his dad, Kylan. “I said, ‘trust me, it’s going to pay off in the long run.’ Sometimes you have to get out. We love our city, but this is what’s best for you. If you’re trying to go where you’re trying to go in life, now he sees the benefits and it’s working out for him.”