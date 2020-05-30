Mid-South man arrested, charged in connection with toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man has been arrested in connection with the murder of toddler.
Thursday, staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital alerted Memphis police about a 23-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Investigators spoke with the child’s mother and her boyfriend, Victor Williams, at the scene. The child’s mother said she was notified by Williams that her daughter had been rushed to the hospital.
Williams said when he saw the child was unresponsive in her play pin, he picked her up, took her to his bed and dialed 911. The 911 operator directed him on how to perform CPR. He said he didn’t know what happened to the child.
Friday, a medical examiner ruled the 23-month-old’s death as a homicide due to multiple blunt force traumas.
Investigators brought the child’s mother and Williams in for questioning. The mother said when she woke up for work on Thursday morning she saw her daughter was asleep. She left Williams at her apartment to watch her 23-month-old and other two children who are around three and five years old.
The mother said in he past, one of her sons told her that Williams had punched him in the stomach.
Williams faces several charges including first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.