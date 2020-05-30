NBA targets late July return

By Jarvis Greer | May 30, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 8:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver targets July 31 as the date for a return to the court.

The report is the result of a conference call Friday with the league's board of governors.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to COVID-19.

A survey of gm’s shows, of the four potential options for a return to play, 16 of the 30 teams favor going straight to the playoffs.

Twenty votes are needed to make it happen.

The Memphis Grizzlies would be included in a 16-team playoff format.

