Pleasant weekend but more humid next week

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start to climb by Monday and will continue the heat and humidity will build especially by the end of the week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will be near 90 along with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday through Friday we heat up to the low 90s with lows in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. There will be chances of a few pop up showers and storms with the added heat and humidity on Thursday and Friday.