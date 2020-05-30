Sunshine & lower humidity for the weekend

The cold front that brought us clouds yesterday is well east of the region. In its wake, we will be left with a north breeze, lower humidity and lots of sunshine for the last few days in May.
Few clouds this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Saturday morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and thanks to the sunshine today we will warm into the lower 80s. Humidity values lowered behind the front that brought the clouds Friday, giving us a very pleasant feeling forecast for Saturday and it will be much the same for Sunday. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s again tonight with clear skies. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph during the day today and into the night.
TODAY: Mainly sunny. High: 81. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 60. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: The last day of May is looking fantastic. Expect lots of sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. The lower humidity will stick around again for tomorrow. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s Sunday night with mostly clear skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The heat will start to build on Monday and really ramp up to end the week. To go along with the heat, the humidity will also make a return. Monday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the middle to lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will soar near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows staying mild in the lower 70s. Wednesday through Friday we are looking at highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Due to the heat and humidity returning to end the week, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible int he afternoons both Thursday and Friday.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.