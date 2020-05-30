Sunshine & lower humidity for the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: The heat will start to build on Monday and really ramp up to end the week. To go along with the heat, the humidity will also make a return. Monday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the middle to lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will soar near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows staying mild in the lower 70s. Wednesday through Friday we are looking at highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Due to the heat and humidity returning to end the week, a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible int he afternoons both Thursday and Friday.