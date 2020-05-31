Dry & sunny, with lower humidity for Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: The start to June, we will see a big warming trend and watch the humid factor return. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we can expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers or storms, highs will be near 90 degrees both days and lows hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s.