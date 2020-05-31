Dry & sunny, with lower humidity for Sunday

The sunny weather will continue for today along with the lower humidity. Enjoy the pleasant weather, the heat and humidity will ramp up by the end of this upcoming week.
Skies are mostly clear as we wake up this Sunday morning. Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across the Mid-South. Today will be sunny with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. The lower humidity will stick around today, giving us a pleasant feeling forecast for the last day of May. Highs will reach into the lower 80s. Tonight, skies will remain clear and lows will again fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph.
TODAY: Sunny. Highs: Lower to middle 80s. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: East around 5 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The start to June, we will see a big warming trend and watch the humid factor return. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we can expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers or storms, highs will be near 90 degrees both days and lows hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The long range forecast models are showing warm and muggy conditions across the Mid-South for Saturday with isolated shower chances in the afternoon. Highs will reach near 90 degrees.
