LIVE: Protests continue in Downtown Memphis after chaos strikes Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Downtown Memphis making this day five of protests calling for change regarding police brutality in the U.S.
Saturday afternoon into the evening demonstrators met at the National Civil Rights Museum and peacefully marched through the downtown area chanting and kneeling -- kneeling in honor of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis that died while in police custody.
Video of Floyd’s death sparked national outcry and just weeks before, video of Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Georgia received national attention as well.
As earlier protests ended Saturday, things became violent as the night went on. A Memphis Police Department vehicle was damaged, officers were equipped with riot gear and some even arrived to the scene on Beale Street on horses. Several demonstrators were arrested.
Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings is encouraging that protests remain peaceful.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.