Pleasant for now but warmer & more humid by mid-week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s along with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms possible. Highs both days will climb be near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.