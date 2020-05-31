Mid-South Walmart locations temporarily closed for safety purposes

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South Walmart locations have temporarily closed Sunday and are now under surveillance by police.
The Walmart in West Memphis closed at 5 p.m Sunday along with a large number of Walmart stores in the region.
Locations include:
- Millington - 8445 TN-3 N
- Olive Branch - 7950 Craft Goodman, Frontage Rd
- Memphis - 3950 Austin Peay Hwy
At this time local management has not received any threats of violence but local departments say they are monitoring the situation.
We will update this story with any new information.
Stores plan to resume operations at their regular hours Monday morning.
