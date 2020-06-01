Child dead, 3 people rushed to hospital following overnight house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and three other people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence just south of Kansas Street and Belz Boulevard overnight.
Memphis Police Department says they responded to the scene on West Frank Avenue and located a small child on the bedroom floor who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s name and age have not been released and her cause of death is pending.
Two adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition and another child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for observation.
No firefighters were damaged, according to MFD.
