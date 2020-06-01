Germantown officials implement curfew following protests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Germantown officials are implementing a curfew that officials say will continue for as long as necessary.
The curfew is set to begin Monday night at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This comes on the heels of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s announcement Monday afternoon setting a curfew for Memphis after several nights of protests downtown.
A statement from the City of Germantown reads in part:
“The curfew, which will begin this evening, is being implemented out of an abundance of caution as there is no credible threat to our community at this time. Those traveling to and from work or those experiencing a medical emergency will be exempt from this curfew.”
Germantown Police Department will continue to monitor the situation locally and will update the community via social media and their website if needed.
