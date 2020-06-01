Heat and humidity on the rise this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. This will help temperatures jump into the mid 80s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Winds east 5 mph.
TUESDAY: It will be clear and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees. It will feel a little more on the muggy side.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Wednesday through Friday. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible each afternoon. The highest chance will be on Thursday. It will remain warm each night with lows in the low 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs around 90. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.