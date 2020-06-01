Heat & humidity slowly rise back up this week

It’s another pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Similar to yesterday, we will have full sunshine and no rain. This will help temperatures jump into the mid-80s this afternoon. It will be mild tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid-60s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 86. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64. Winds east 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be clear and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees. Although humidity will still be relatively low tomorrow, it will feel muggy Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through the weekend. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid-90s. Clouds will build in late Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon. A stray afternoon shower will also be possible Friday through Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.