Heat & humidity slowly rise back up this week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be clear and dry again tomorrow, but temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees. Although humidity will still be relatively low tomorrow, it will feel muggy Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through the weekend. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid-90s. Clouds will build in late Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon. A stray afternoon shower will also be possible Friday through Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry.