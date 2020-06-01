Mayor Strickland calls for curfew after protests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Strickland plans to enforce a curfew Monday night following the protests in Memphis.
Strickland said during a news conference the curfew will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m.
Director Rallings added “You know I’ve been very impressed with the level of empathy and understanding the expression of outrage. But I think last night, we saw things take a turn for the worse.“
Rallings stated 44 arrests have been made, ten businesses damaged, three police cars damaged and three police shot at.
Peaceful protests escalated Sunday night in Memphis. The National Guard was deployed and tear gas was used to disperse a crowd.
Multiple businesses were vandalized overnight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
