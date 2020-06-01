Mid-South business headlines: Theater owner hoping to improve property in Midtown community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new owner of the Luciann Theatre on Summer Avenue in Midtown has high hopes for the building.
Editor-in-Chief for the Memphis Business Journal, Greg Akers shared with us why the owner is trying to save the Luciann.
The theater has a rich history, built-in 1939, originally a traditional movie theater, then a bowling alley and then a night club before becoming an adult theater in 1970 before closing in 2017.
Akers says the developer went to Rhodes College back when it was Southwestern and when he returned to Memphis for a Rhodes event a few years ago he began looking into things the community needed.
“One of the things mentioned was kind of improvements to the Summer Avenue, East Parkway area which is right where the Paris theatre has been for a long time,” said Akers.
He also says the developer is not interested in gentrifying the area but improving it for those that are already living there.
