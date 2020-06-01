More than 120 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Shelby Co. Health Dept.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 5,124 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths across Shelby County.
Sunday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,003 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths -- an increase of 121 cases overnight.
Across Shelby County, more than 75,600 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 68.5 percent have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department has stopped distributing face masks to the public. According to a news release, the masks were treated with a chemical called Silvadur.
Until more information is given concerning the masks, they will not be distributed by the SCHD.
More than 370 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 40 people have died, including 13 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 7,253 total cases and 133 deaths
- Crittenden -- 380 cases; 9 deaths; 246 recoveries
- Cross -- 52 cases; 38 recoveries
- Lee -- 20 cases; 1 death; 13 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 75 cases; 2 deaths; 63 recoveries
- Phillips -- 21 cases; 1 death; 8 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 33 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 672 cases; 1 death; 600 recoveries
Mississippi -- 15,501 total cases and 734 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 17 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 125 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 542 cases; 7 deaths
- Lafayette -- 136 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 81 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 71 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 33 cases
- Tate -- 94 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 73 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 55 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 23,006 total cases and 364 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 50 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 115 cases; 2 deaths; 88 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 196 cases; 184 recoveries
- Haywood -- 31 cases; 2 deaths; 25 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 56 cases; 1 death; 43 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 445 cases; 3 deaths; 392 recoveries
