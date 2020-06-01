MPD: Businesses, police property left damaged following weekend protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As protesters took over the streets of Downtown Memphis Sunday night windows were shattered at Winfield’s Shoes & Accessories.
Immediately people shouted, “That’s a black-owned business,” and the crowd stepped back.
Down the street Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar was also damaged.
"Last night we saw things take a turn for the worst,” said Michael Rallings, Memphis Police Director.
Rallings confirmed a total of 10 businesses and three police cars were vandalized in the last 48 hours.
In Germantown at The Shops of Saddle Creek, The Apple Store, Kendra Scott and Lululemon all boarded up their stores.
In a statement Saddle Creek said they’ve heard rumors of potential protests happening at the shops and stated:
“Out of an abundance of caution, some retailers have temporarily barricaded their storefronts nationwide, including locations at Saddle Creek.”
One Germantown resident says it's not necessary to damage businesses.
“It's not right, it's not the right thing to do. If you had a business you wouldn't want this done to you and for the protesters just there can be a peaceful means of doing these things it's not necessary to go and destroy other people's property,” said Lee Faulkner.
The Germantown Police Department says:
“We have not received any reports of protesters or any crimes related to looting, vandalism, or burglaries stemming from protests. We are aware of the protest activity in the region and will continue to monitor this activity.”
Walmart stores in the Mid-South closed early Sunday out of an abundance of caution as well.
The West Memphis Police department stated on Facebook:
“Our local Wal-Mart closed today at 5 pm along with a large number of Wal-Mart stores in the region. We spoke to local management and they have not received any threats of violence. We have not had any local threats but we are monitoring the situation and we will advise our community if anything changes."
Walmart also issued a statement:
“As we continue to monitor the situations unfolding across Minneapolis, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers.”
Target has closed several stores and changed their hours of business.
Online Target says, “The safety of our team and guests is our top priority. At this time, we are making the decision to adjust store hours or close stores temporarily."
