Orpheum Theatre announces schedule changes to 2020-2021 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum has announced changes about what’s to come for the Broadway season.
The CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group says the 2020-2021 season will be rescheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic halted productions.
That means every single show that was planned for the fall season will get a new date. between December of 2020 and November 2021.
That also includes the final show of the 2019 season, “Come From Away,” that was supposed to be staged in July.
“I have sent requests asking you to please renew your season tickets,” said Brett Batterson, CEO and president of the Orpheum Theatre Group. “I am so happy to say that over 2/3 has responded favorably and done so. I can not thank you enough for doing that.”
The Orpheum Theatre Group is still working with the Centers for Disease Control and the City of Memphis in hopes to be able to host concerts and events this fall.
