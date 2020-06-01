Police searching for missing teen in Mississippi with mental disorders

WALNUT, Miss. (WMC) - Officers with the Walnut Police Department are desperately searching for a missing teen.
Nathan Covarrubias was last seen Friday afternoon at the Summits View Boarding School in Walnut, Mississippi.
He’s 5′7″ tall and weighs about 150-lbs. Nathan will be 15 years old in July.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with khaki shorts.
Nathan has been diagnosed with autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and is bipolar.
If you have any information on Nathan’s whereabouts, contact the Walnut Police Department dispatch at (662) 837-9336 or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.
