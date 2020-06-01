WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather for sixth night in Memphis; citywide curfew begins at 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of Downtown Memphis were chaotic Sunday night -- even outside city hall, where a WMC reporter witnessed police in riot gear directing protesters out of downtown. Police says they’re prepared to do it again tonight.
Demonstrators have gathered for another protest for Monday night.
Protests were ignited nationwide after the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Floyd and Arbery’s cases caught national attention after video surfaced of their deaths.
City officials are hoping protests remain peaceful.
Monday afternoon Mayor Jim Strickland implemented a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Memphis with exceptions.
During a news conference Monday, Strickland noted there two groups of protesters -- one that has been remaining peaceful and another that he says wants destruction and chaos.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says in the last two nights 10 businesses and three police cars have been vandalized, three officers have been shot at and more than 40 arrests have been made.
During Monday’s protest, leaders of the different protest groups joined forces.
Leaders and demonstrators have been marching through downtown shouting Floyd’s name among other chants.
