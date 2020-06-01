Shelby Co. Health Dept. stops distribution of face masks

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has stopped distributing face masks to the public. The black, knitted face masks were provided by the State of Tennessee.
According to a news release, the masks were treated with a chemical called Silvadur. That chemical is an anti-microbial agent applied to fabrics to reduce the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
The manufacturer said only trace amounts of the chemical were applied to the fabric. Silvadur also diminishes each time the mask is washed.
The masks were manufactured by Renfro Corp.
Until more information is given concerning the masks, they will not be distributed by the SCHD.
If you have one of these masks and have safety concerns about it, stop wearing it and use an alternative facial covering instead.
For more information on the use of facial coverings, please call the Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline (833-943-1658) or visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 webpage.
