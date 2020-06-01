High school seniors stepping up to offer helping hands to senior citizens amid pandemic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors in Shelby County have been forced to isolate to protect their health.
A new initiative started by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris aims to help raise their spirits during this difficult time.
Harris made a house call in South Memphis Monday afternoon. He was there to personally kick off a new program called Seniors Helping Seniors.
The initiative involves local high school seniors apart of the non-profit organization Jack and Jill, to deliver 50 care packages to seniors in Memphis.
“We just want to celebrate our seniors," said Harris. "Let them know they’re well well-loved. This is a very tough time period for both seniors and to be honest for our people that are seniors in high school too.”
Some of the items included in the care package are an exercise ball, hand sanitizer and a signed David Porter CD.
Miss Ruthie Gray was the first senior to receive a care package.
“Everything that’s in that box means a lot to me," said Gray. "I cherish everything in the box.”
The goal is to not only brighten the spirits of seniors who may feel isolated, but also have young people form a relationship with the elders of their community.
“I hope they feel how loved they are and how necessary they are in our community and I want the members of Jack and Jill to feel like they can learn something from our seniors," said Kalen Ingram."
The high school seniors dropping off the care packages will be socially distancing themselves during the delivery.
And a week after delivery, the students will do a follow-up phone call and write a handwritten note to the senior.
“It’s important to reconnect with these people just to make sure that they’re OK and to check-in," said Ingram. "Because they’re a valuable part of our community.”
