A tropical system could form in the Gulf this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This hurricane season kicked off early. We already had two named tropical systems Arthur and Bertha and now Cristobal could be on the horizon. Cristobal is the next name on the list and it could form sometime this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.
It is way too early to say where the system will track if and when it forms but people along the Gulf Coast and Mexico should monitor this system.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given the circled area over the southwestern Gulf a 90% chance of development over the next few days.
The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring this system for any further development.
