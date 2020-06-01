ADH: Goal to test 4% of Arkansas population for COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
On Monday afternoon, both visited Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.
In recent days, the ADH has reported an “upsurge” in COVID-19 cases in the northwest part of the state, particularly those who work in the poultry processing industry.
Gov. Hutchinson said they have met with poultry leaders about their many efforts to keep COVID-19 under control.
Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state’s goal is to test 4% of the Arkansas population during the month of June, or about 120,000 people.
Dr. Smith also reissued an emphasis on testing or COVID-19 education to the Latino population because they make up 43% of cases in Northwest Arkansas.
The governor said they are also working with people in the Marshallese community to keep them updated and where to get information about free testing or insurance help.
Gov. Hutchinson called George Floyd’s death senseless at the hand of a police officer.
He recognized the protests in several Arkansas cities like Jonesboro.
"Violence of persons and destruction of property will not be tolerated," Gov. Hutchinson said.
The governor said he will still work diligently to protect people and property during these protests.
“I think state police and other local law enforcement have done a very good job in Arkansas,” he said.
The governor is expected to travel back to Little Rock to address the protests in-depth at 4 p.m. Monday, June, 1.
