Welcome to meteorological summer & the return of the heat & humidity

THIS WEEK: High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic states is keeping much of the Southeast and the Mid-South dry for now and the pattern will continue tomorrow. Although, a southerly flow returns tomorrow bringing in warmer air to the region. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90 with overnight lows again in the lower 70s.