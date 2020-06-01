14-year-old boy with autism reported missing from Alcorn County

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A 14-year-old boy who has autism walked away from the Summits View Ranch for Boys Friday morning. The ranch is surrounded by thick woods for miles. I talked with his mother who said he is off his medication and she is very worried.
“I want to find him and I want to get him home and make sure he is well," said Carrie Covarrubias.
Covarrubias got the call in Ft. Worth Texas that her son had walked away from this boys ranch in Alcorn County, Mississippi around 10 o’clock Friday morning. A photo taken from surveillance video at the ranch shows Nathan leaving.
The family lives in Ft. Worth and thought the ranch would help Nathan.
“Nathan has autism and he has been diagnosed with disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar," said Covarrubias.
His mother said he would leave their home in Ft. Worth but would return in an hour. She said it became too difficult to watch him and she felt he needed help.
The ranch’s website says the director, Dr. David Lovely has a Ph.D. in counseling and experience helping boys.
Covarrubias says she was assured by ranch employees when she asked if it was a locked facility and was told that Nathan would not be able to leave.
“They said no but we guarantee we have plenty of staff eyes always on the door. He will not be able to elope here.”
The Alcorn County Sheriff told me the area has been searched by the ground using search and rescue, bloodhounds, drones and the Desoto County Sheriff’s infrared helicopter.
We wanted to talk with someone from the Summits View Boys Ranch. We found no one in the building marked office and no one answered the phone.
Covarrubias told me when her son is found he will be returning with her and his father to Ft. Worth.
Nathan is 14 years old, 5’6, weighing 150 pounds.
Nathan’s mother said that since he has been off his medication, he may be aggressive and fearful. She said speak to him kindly and encouraging. And if you see him call law enforcement, in Alcorn County.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.