Above average temperatures, chance for rain this week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be hot all week with high temperatures in the lower 90s through the weekend. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid to upper 90s by Friday. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. There will be a higher chance for rain on Thursday as a weather system moves through the area. Even then, thunderstorms will be scattered and mostly in the afternoon. A few storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds.