Above average temperatures, chance for rain this week

It’s dry and mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s. We will have sunshine today, which will help temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. We will have more cloud cover moving in tonight and overnight lows will stay in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be hot all week with high temperatures in the lower 90s through the weekend. With high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the mid to upper 90s by Friday. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. There will be a higher chance for rain on Thursday as a weather system moves through the area. Even then, thunderstorms will be scattered and mostly in the afternoon. A few storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical June weekend with high heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 degrees and low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Afternoon showers will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.