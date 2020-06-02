Another Tiger speaks up on death of George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Point Guard Boogie Ellis becomes the second tiger basketball player in a week to comment on the protests of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last Monday.
Ellis tweeted, "When the color of your skin is seen as a weapon, you are never unarmed."
Ellis joins Tigers Forward Lance Thomas in being outspoken about the killing, saying he would never stand for the national anthem again.
Thomas said he was later asked to take that comment down.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.