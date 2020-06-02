Best Life: COVID-19 killing 40 million jobs so far; How to get out of the unemployment line

“One thing is to find support from others. This is perhaps the most critical aspect,” said David Blustein, a Psychologist at Boston College. He wrote the book The Importance of Work in an Age of Uncertainty — before the pandemic. He believed people need to establish a wide-ranging support group. “Work with people on enhancing their networks,” Blustein suggested. He also suggests categorizing your contacts into jobs, skills, and what people they know. Then list your emotional support system. He does believe where there is change, there is opportunity. “We can come back in and try to reinvent work in the United States and develop it in a much more humane, worker centered way,” Blustein told Ivanhoe.