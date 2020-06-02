Best Life: How to protect your wedding plans in a post-COVID-19 world

As for Emily, her new date is set for December. She hopes this time her wedding will have that fairy tale ending she and so many brides dream of. If Emily would have cancelled her wedding, she would have lost all of her money. But because she re-booked, she didn’t lose anything. Lisa says the events industry will see a domino effect long after venues and restaurants reopen. For one, brides who need to reschedule won’t be able to find open dates for venues and available caterers as most weddings are planned at least a year in advance. Even getting your wedding dress will be more difficult as most of the material for the gowns comes from China.