Carnival Memphis, RedZone Ministries partner with food bank for mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some local organizations are stepping up this week to make sure Mid-Southerners in need can fill their kitchens.
And as always, when Carnival Memphis gets involved, its a “party with a purpose!”
Carnival joined forces with RedZone Ministries and the MidSouth Food Bank to host a mobile food pantry.
Tuesday’s event was held at the Orange Mound Community Center where volunteers, including the infamous Boll Weevils, handed out boxes of food to a line of waiting cars -- everything from meats, veggies, frozen foods and some sweet treats.
The goal is to provide for anyone in this time of need.
“We call ourselves the party with a purpose, and we’re saying right now our parties have been canceled or postponed but our purpose continues and that’s what we’re doing today," said Ed Galfsky, director of Carnival Memphis.
“It allows us to be bigger than what we do every day in terms of our youth service," said Howard Eddings, executive director of RedZone Ministries. "It allows us to become comprehensive. And for us, this is just another way to serve this community and communities outside of 38114.
Organizers estimate they saw about 500 vehicles drive through in Binghamton Monday and the same number Tuesday.
The fun and goodwill continues Wednesday with drive-by parades at area nursing homes and care centers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.