DeSoto County announces free community COVID-19 testing site at Landers Center
One-day drive-thru testing in DeSoto County, Mississippi (Source: WMC)
June 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 11:11 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County announced Monday their partnership with the Mississippi Health Department and University of Mississippi Medical Center to hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Testing will be available Friday, June 5 at the Landers Center in Southaven from noon to 4 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only. If you’d like to make an appointment, you’ll have to go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by phone at 601-496-7200.

DeSoto County is not conducting the testing but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.

The health department reported eight new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 550 cases and 7 deaths in DeSoto County. Health experts estimate 430 people in DeSoto County have recovered.

