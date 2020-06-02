DeSoto County announces free community COVID-19 testing site at Landers Center

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County announced Monday their partnership with the Mississippi Health Department and University of Mississippi Medical Center to hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
Testing will be available Friday, June 5 at the Landers Center in Southaven from noon to 4 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only. If you’d like to make an appointment, you’ll have to go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health smartphone app or by phone at 601-496-7200.
DeSoto County is not conducting the testing but is supporting the state and UMMC at the site.
The health department reported eight new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 550 cases and 7 deaths in DeSoto County. Health experts estimate 430 people in DeSoto County have recovered.
